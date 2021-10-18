    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Shazam! Fury Of The Gods: Makers Drop Behind-The-Scenes Footage From Zachary Levi's Sequel At DC FanDome

      By
      |

      Hollywood star Zachary Levi says "Shazam! Fury of the Gods", the upcoming sequel to his 2019 hit "Shazam!", will be "out of this world" as he shared the behind-the-scenes footage from the new movie at 2021 DC FanDome.

      zachary levi,

      The Batman: Matt Reeves Drops New Trailer At 2021 DC FanDomeThe Batman: Matt Reeves Drops New Trailer At 2021 DC FanDome

      The follow-up will continue the story of teenage Billy Batson who, upon reciting the magic word "Shazam!" is struck by the Living Lightning of the gods and transformed into his adult superhero alter ego, Shazam, played by Levi. Actor Asher Angel will reprise his role of teenager Billy Batson. In the footage, dropped during the online fan convention on Saturday, first looks of veteran actor Helen Mirren's character Hespera and Lucy Liu's Kalypso were also revealed.

      "'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' is going to be out of this world. In fact, the fate of Philadelphia and probably I don't know actually the entire world is in my hands," Levi said.

      "But this time, the family and I were up against some seriously scary villains, Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu. My real life alter ego Asher Angel, and I had such a great time making this movie with our director David Sandberg and the rest of our cast," he added.

      Warner Bros Announces DC FanDome 2021, Teases Black Adam, Aquaman 2 & More In Line-UpWarner Bros Announces DC FanDome 2021, Teases Black Adam, Aquaman 2 & More In Line-Up

      Angel said that the film recently wrapped filming. David F Sandberg, who helmed the first part, is directing the sequel from a screenplay by Henry Gayden. "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is being produced by Peter Safran through The Safran Company. The film will debut on June 2, 2023 in the US.

      Comments
      Read more about: zachary levi shazam dceu black adam
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X