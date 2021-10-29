Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Upcycles Mom Angelina Jolie’s Dior Dress For Eternals London Premiere

Angelina Jolie made another red carpet appearance with her kids. The actress walked the red carpet at Eternals LA premiere as well as in Rome with the entire family. Earlier this month, Zahara made headlines for wearing Jolie's 2014 Elie Saab Oscars dress, 15-year-old Shiloh had her own fashion moment in Jolie's 2019 Dior dress during the London premiere.

Angelina Jolie Dress Up For Eternals Red Carpet With Daughters Zahara & Shiloh

However, Shiloh made a major alteration to the dress before wearing it for Eternals' London premiere. Jolie's floor-length Dior dress was shortened for the young star kid. Angelina walked the red carpet with all of her kids, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox

Talking about her kids she told People Magazine, "I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn't you be? We're supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can't figure out who they are if you don't enthusiastically develop with them."

She added that her kids have softened her. "I'm not a perfect parent by any means. Every day I feel like I'm more aware of everything I don't do right. And I'm pretty tough on myself, because I feel often, 'Am I doing the right thing? Did I say the right thing?'" But the loving demeanor of her kids have really softened her: "My children's kindness has been very healing to me," Jolie told reporters at the event.

While Jolie and her daughters are making headlines for big red carpet moments, the upcoming release has shocked MCU fans with the lowest rating of all time in the franchise. According to review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the film is now the worst-reviewed MCU release beating previous misfires like Thor 2 and Black Widow.

Chloe Zhao's directorial reportedly has a score of 64 per cent meanwhile The Dark World and Black Widow, which are considered one of the worst films in the franchise, have 66% and 79% scores, respectively.

Eternals set to release on November 5, also stars Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington and Salma Hayek.