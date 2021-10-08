Sikandar Kher On Hollywood Debut With Dev Patel Directorial Monkey Man: Thanks Casting Director Seher Latif

Sikandar Kher last seen in Aarya and Mum Bhai is all set to make his Hollywood debut with Monkey Man. The actor recently opened up about bagging the role in Dev Patel's directorial debut film and thanked the late casting director Seher Latif.

Kher thanks Seher and said he would have never landed this path as anyone would have thought of him for this role. Notably, Seher tragically passed away in June this year after a sudden cardiac arrest.

Talking about the Seher, Sikander said, "A casting director is someone an actor always looks up to, someone he depends on to make his life. Seher was one such person for me. Soft spoken, always smiling and extremely professional, I knew Seher would get me the right part someday; that she was looking out for me."

He recalled his audition for the action thriller and going for a meal with Seher. He told the portal, "She was always looking out to get me something good. When I met her at Famous Studios to audition for Monkey Man, Dev was there too and he took the audition and then the three of us went out for a meal. It was such a wonderful moment. It still is."

"Just that Seher is no longer there to witness the exciting path she put me on. Had it not been for her, I would have never landed this path. No one would have known or thought of me for this role," he added, also thanking his father and veteran actor Anupam Kher, for being the constant source of encouragement and inspiration.

Monkey Man reportedly will be seen as the unlikely hero who emerges from prison and takes on the world. Penned by Dev and Paul Angunawela, the film also stars Dev and John Collee in leading roles.

Meanwhile, apart from Monkey Man, Kher will also be seen in Sooryavanshi alongside Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar. He's upcoming films also include Sanjay Dutt's Tapad and Sushmita Sen's Aarya 2.