Silicon Valley Star Thomas Middleditch Accused Of Sexual Misconduct By A 21-Year-Old

Canadian comedian and Emmy Award-winning actor Thomas Middleditch has been accused of sexual misconduct. The incident reportedly took place in October 2019 at a now-closed club in LA called Cloak & Dagger.

The Los Angeles Times report said that Middleditch had approached a 21-year-old woman on the dance floor and made "lewd sexual overtures". The report also said that he had met her at the club before. After she refused to entertain his efforts, he reportedly "kept pursuing her, groping her in front of her friends and several employees, including the club's operations manager, Kate Morgan."

"Staff had brought concerns about his behaviour to co-founders Adam Bravin and Michael Patterson," the report added. The accuser reportedly shared with The Los Angeles Times snippets of her Instagram direct messages with the actor. The report said, "Middleditch seemed to have understood that Harding was completely uncomfortable with his behaviour."

His message read, "I had no idea my actions were that weird for you ... I know you probably want to just put me on blast as a monster ... I don't expect you to want to be my friend or anything ... I am so ashamed I made you uncomfortable."

She claimed that her bosses at the goth club did not believe her story, and told the portal/ said, "Adam called me 'to make sure and get a second opinion on him' because they didn't trust my story in the first place. They cared more about famous people at their club than women's safety."

While Thomas Middleditch has not responded to the allegations, his Silicon Valley co-star Alice Wetterlund took to Twitter and wrote, "Tried to warn you all about Middleditch but noooooo not everyone's favorite tinyman who looks like he lives in a clock!"

Back in 2018, Thomas Middleditch had said that the #MeToo movement was scary for men while reacting to sexual assault allegations against his former co-star TJ Miller. He had said, "Speaking as a guy, as a man, as a male human, it's kind of scary, with this fervor that's surrounding it, where an allegation can just pop up and then it's really incumbent upon you to fervently defend your character."

