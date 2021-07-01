Smallville Actress Allison Mack Gets Sentenced To 3 Years In NXIVM Sex-Slave Case

Smallville actress Allison Mack has been sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday (June 30) on charges of manipulating women into becoming sex slaves for the scandal-ridden, cult-like group NXIVM group. Allison reportedly played a key role in the spiritual group. ​

Mack during the court ruling renounced the self-improvement guru, Keith Raniere and pleaded guilty to the charges. According to reports, prosecutors credited her for cooperating against the NXIVM leader and helping them mount evidence showing how Raniere created a secret society of brainwashed women who were branded with his initials.

At her sentencing in Brooklyn federal court, Mack said that she is filled with "remorse and guilt" and added, "I made choices I will forever regret. From the deepest part of my heart and soul, I am sorry."

The actress read the statement that she had filed last week with the court. Weeping at times she said, "I am sorry to those of you that I brought into NXIVM. I am sorry I ever exposed you to the nefarious and emotionally abusive schemes of a twisted man."

According to reports, US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis told her that he believed her apology was sincere. However, he added that she deserved a serious sentence for using her celebrity status to groom victims as "a willing and proactive ally" and "essential accomplice to Raniere's monstrous crimes."

Mack reportedly had faced between 14 to 17 1/2 years behind bars, but her defence team argued that probation or a sentence to home confinement was more appropriate. Meanwhile, due to her cooperation in the case, prosecutors had agreed that any prison term should be below the guidelines range.

Meanwhile, a victim present during the hearing rejected Mack's apologies, telling the judge that the actor deserved no mercy. "She can blame Keith all she wants but she is a monster cut from the same cloth. Allison Mack is a predator and an evil human being."

According to reports, Mack was once part of the inner circle of Raniere and attracted millionaires and actors among its adherents. Prosecutors has revealed to the court that Mack became a "master" for "slaves" and she ordered "to perform labor, take nude photographs, and in some cases, to engage in sex acts with Raniere."

Notably, last year, Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison for his conviction on sex trafficking charges. Currently, Mack has been allowed to remain out on bail in home confinement until surrendering to prison on September 29.

