Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins Trailer Out: Henry Golding Warns Snake Eyes Isn't A Superhero Film

After leading the hit release Crazy Rich Asians, Henry Golding is returning as a silent ninja for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins. Henry will be leading the film following the beloved franchise character Snake Eyes. The film backed by Paramount Pictures, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures and Skydance released the film's first trailer on May 16.

The action spin-off of the G.I. Joe franchise has been an anticipated release for 2021 among the franchise fans. The film set to release on July 23, 2021, is directed by Robert Schwentke and written by Anna Waterhouse & Joe Shrapnel.

The trailer does not give away much, but has confirmed that the film will explore Snake Eyes' relationship with Storm Shadow (Andrew Koji). How the two of them met and how their brotherly relationship fell apart. Snake Eyes has been described as a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also giving him a place to belong. Take a look at the trailer,

While talking about the film, Golding told Collider, "Snakes Eyes isn't a superhero film". He revealed that the film is loaded with Easter eggs for the fans, and how the ending of the film "is truly the beginning. You will be left wanting for more and yearning for the expansion of this universe."

The film's official synopsis added, "When secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes' honour and allegiance will be tested - even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him." The film also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master in pivotal roles.