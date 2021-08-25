Sofia Vergara Reveals She Was Diagnosed With Thyroid Cancer At 28, Says A Regular Check Up Saved Her

Sofia Vergara recently revealed that she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer when she was just 28. Last week, she appeared at the 2021 Stand Up to Cancer telecast, and shared her experience with thyroid cancer and revealed that how a regular checkup saved her.

Opening up about how she handled the shocking news, Sofia said she educated herself about the condition. She said, "When you're young and you hear that word 'cancer,' your mind goes to so many places. But I tried not to panic, and I decided to get educated. I read every book and found out everything I could about it."

Sofia added that she was "fortunate" to have caught cancer early and is cancer-free today with the support of her doctors and "most importantly" her family. The Modern Family actress said, "I learned a lot during that time, not just about thyroid cancer, but I also learned that in times of crisis, we're better together."

Sofia Vergara Talks Her 'Perfect' Wedding On Ellen DeGeneres Show!

Earlier, Sofia revealed that she wanted to keep her diagnosis a secret until after the cancer was gone thanks to surgery and radiation treatments. She added that at the time she didn't want to go through anything else while going through the treatments. "I didn't want to go public because of that. Having cancer is not fun."

Talking about the experience, she had said that it inspired her to help cancer-stricken families in her home country Colombia. "I visited the cancer ward of a hospital in Colombia, and parents were just sitting on the floor while their kids were being treated. When you're a mother and your kid is sick, you feel it yourself. I want to set up a comfortable place for parents."

Sofia Vergara Wasted A Lot Of Money On Accent Lessons

Sofia Vergara, has a 29-year-old son, Manolo, with her ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, and is currently married to actor Joe Manganiello, with who she tied the knot in 2015.