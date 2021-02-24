Spider-Man 3 Cast Unveils Three Titles; Netizens Can't Have Enough Of Home-Wrecker, Phone Home & Home Slice

The makers of Spider-Man 3 unveiled three fake titles of the upcoming film while releasing the first stills from the film. On Tuesday (February 23) Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya posted three different titles of the film along with a still from the sets. The three new posters were released with reading, Spider-Man: Phone Home, Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker and Spider-Man: Home Slice.

However, the cast announced the titles with all seriousness. "So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. Can't wait for you lot to see what we have been up to," posted Holland aka Peter Parker.

"We're so excited to share the title of our new movie!" wrote Jacob Batalon, who plays Parker's best friend, Ned Leeds. Meanwhile, Zendaya, Peter's love interest MJ, wrote, "So excited to announce the new Spider-Man title. So proud of this one...FOS is back!"

All stills featuring Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya, show them in an unknown dark location, searching for something. Fans have also been trying to find easter eggs in the stills. One fan theory suggests the trio met Doctor Strange. Kevin Feige reportedly had confirmed that Spider-Man 3 (releasing December 2021) will be connected to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (releasing in March 2022).

While others couldn't help but notice that MJ is wearing the broken Black Dahlia necklace, Tom had gifted her in Spider-Man 2.

Notably, Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina will be reprising their roles as Electro and Doctor Octopus from previous Sony Spider-Man movies, leading to a new fan theory that the three titles are connected to the multiverse storyline with three different Spider-Man. Questioning the colours of the three titles, another fan wrote, "Maybe each fake title with different Spider-Man fonts represents the villains showing up in the movie?"

Take a look at more theories and Twitter reactions,

Zendaya, Tom and Jacob really woke up and chose violence #SpiderMan3 pic.twitter.com/Jtkn1NDBGv — giuls ◟̽◞̽ (@Giuls2828) February 24, 2021

Sony’s Marketing Team after pulling that stunt: #SpiderMan3 pic.twitter.com/IYg14VT4xG — aaron ⬡ vision scrapbook era (@vandawision) February 23, 2021

Tom Holland addresses some of the rumors surrounding #SpiderMan3 once again on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show. pic.twitter.com/d1keL4WT80 — Spider-Man News (@spideysnews) February 24, 2021

Tom Holland has been shooting for the upcoming release for the past several months. He has also shared pictures while on set and revealed that he has been having the best time shooting for Spider-Man 3. The Marvel film has been a much-awaited release from the MCU franchise.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland Calls Himself 'Lucky Little S***', Says Spider-Man 3 Is Most Ambitious Standalone Superhero Movie

ALSO READ: Jamie Foxx's Electro Set To Return As Villain For Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3