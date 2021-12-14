Spider-Man: No Way Home Advance Booking Breaks Several Box Office Records

Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer 2 Introduces The Sinister Six, Doctor Strange Hints At Andrew & Tobey's Return

According to reports, the advance booking of the tickets began on Sunday evening and a number of shows have already been announced as houseful. The film reportedly also made history as the movie sold over 50,000 tickets in PVR in over three hours.

Film Analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to reveal that the tickets of Spider-Man: No Way Home were selling for as high as ₹2200 per seat. He wrote, "One look at the TICKET PRICING of #SpiderMan and you will rub your eyes in disbelief... At places, it's AS HIGH AS ₹ 2200 PER SEAT... And the shows are #HouseFull in advance... Clearly indicates that moviegoers are ready to dig into their pockets for entertainers that excite them."

The advanced bookings for No Way Home had also made waves in the domestic market. The film's tickets were sold back in November in the US and several websites crashed due to heavy traffic.

This is not the first time Spider-Man: No Way Home is breaking records, the film's trailer also broke a record by garnering a whopping 355.5 million views in its first 24 hours on YouTube, beating the record held by Avengers: Endgame which had 289 million views.

Meanwhile, the makers are yet to confirm, Tobey and Andrew's return as Spider-Man. The characters confirmed to appear in No Way Home include several villains from the previous Spider-Man franchise like Alfred Molina's Dr. Otto Octavius, aka Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Jamie Foxx' Electro, Thomas Haden Church's Sandman and Dr. Curt Connors, a.k.a. the Lizard.