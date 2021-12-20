Spider-Man No Way Home Box Office: MCU Film Enters Rs 100 Cr Club, Global Box Office Crosses $500 Million

Marvel studio's latest film Spider-Man: No Way Home has joined the Rs 100 crore mark at the end of the first weekend. After a promising collection of Rs 26.10 crore on Sunday (December 19) the film grossed at Rs 100.84 crore in total.

Meanwhile, the film's international collection has also made the studio proud in the pandemic era. The film's collection reportedly has been estimated at $587.2 million (about Rs. 4,468 crore) since its release last week at the worldwide box office. The domestic box office collection of the film in US and Canada has been recorded as $253 million (about Rs. 1,925 crore) with 4,336 screens. Meanwhile, the remaining $334.2 million (about Rs. 2,543 crore) have been collected from 60 different markets across the globe.

According to the UK led with $41.4 million, followed by the likes of Mexico at $32.4 million, South Korea at $23.7 million and Australia at $18.7 million, and growing collection in India at $18.2 million.

The film continues the story of Tom Holland's Peter Parker after his identity is revealed by JK Simmons' J Jonah Jameson at the end of Far From Home. Parker then turns to Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange for help. However, during a ritual that would make every single person on earth forget Parker's identity, Peter tries to interfere causing, in turn, to call all supervillains from previous Spider-Man film series to their universe.

Apart from Tom Holland, Zendaya and Cumberbatch, the film also stars Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Thomas Haden Church, Rhys Ifans, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Macguire.