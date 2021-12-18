Spider-Man No Way Home Box Office: Tom Holland's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark

Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland has recorded a significant drop in the second-day collection. The film which surpassed Avengers: Endgame opening day collection reportedly collected Rs 22 crore on day 2.

According to reports, the drop in box office collection comes after the release of Allu Arjun's Pushpa. Reports revealed that "drop-in collections of 30-35% and most of this has come in the South circuits especially Nizam/Andhra due to Pushpa but both Mumbai and Delhi/UP held up better which is a good sign."

However, the film is expected to gain momentum over the weekend and see steady growth in the next week. The film also noted a 3.5 times more collection than its predecessor Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was released in 2019. No Way Home also saw a gross earning of Rs 41.50 crore, making it the highest among all the Hindi and English films that were released in 2021.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home saw the return of Tom Holland as Peter Parker alongside Tobey Macguire and Andrew Garfield who have played the same roles in the Sony Spiderverse. The film picks up where 'Far From Home' ended with Spider-Man's identity being revealed as Peter Parker. As the world blames him for Mysterio's death Parker asks Doctor Strange for help. However, a botched spell leads to the opening up of the multiverse that brings back villains from the past.

Spider-Man: No Way Home also features Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.