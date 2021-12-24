Spider-Man No Way Home Continues Its Golden Run At The Box Office, Inching Towards Rs 200 Crore

The Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man No Way Home is continuing its glorious innings at the Indian box office. The total collections of the movie are fast inching towards Rs 200 crore. The first-week collections of the superhero flick have come out to be Rs 8.50 crore (Net Box Office Collections) making the total collections of the movie till now to be Rs 148.07 crore (NBOC) and Rs 189.69 crore (Gross Box Office Collections).

Not only this but the second-week shows of Spider-Man No Way Home are holding super strong as audiences are making it their first choice. Apart from this, the Friday morning shows are having great footfall despite the multiple releases. Here is the look at the total roundup till now.

Collections:

Thursday - 32.67 Cr NBOC, 41.50 Cr GBOC

Friday - 20.37 Cr NBOC, 25.67 Cr GBOC

Saturday - 26.10 Cr NBOC, 33.67 Cr GBOC

Sunday - 29.23 Cr NBOC, 37.71 Cr GBOC

Monday - 12.10 Cr NBOC, 15.60 Cr GBOC

Tuesday - 10.40 Cr NBOC, 13.40 Cr GBOC

Wednesday - 8.70 Cr NBOC, 11.25 Cr GBOC

Thursday - 8.50 Cr NBOC, 10.90 Cr NBOC

Total: 148.07 Cr NBOC, 189.69 Cr GBOC

Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office: Tom Holland's Film Set To Become First Billion-Dollar Movie Of 2021

Meanwhile, the movie's complete overseas collection has been said to be approximately $751.3 million, said a Sony report. On the other hand, Comscore analyst Paul Dergarabedian has revealed that "I wouldn't bet against Spider-Man and his ability to climb into the $1 billion box office club." With a consistent collection, Spider-Man No Way Home is even expected to cross a billion over the coming weekend.

Spider-Man No Way Home Smashes First Monday Collections At The Box Office Garnering Rs 120.47 Crore

Shawn Robbins, the chief analyst at BoxOffice.com, said, "Exceeding $1 billion [in 2021] is a foregone conclusion at this point, barring any drastic turn of pandemic events. Considering how recently some doubted that the industry could see a performance on this scale anytime soon as the world grapples with Covid variants, vaccine distribution, and an assortment of market restrictions, it's a remarkable achievement." The Tom Holland starrer has also been making headlines for the high praises from fans as well as critics.

Filmibeat's review for the movie read, "Spider-Man: No Way Home delivers more than promised. Marvel has been hush-hush about the fan theories but there is more to the film. With the sinister six (5) at the centre stage, Jon Watts not only explores the 'evil is in the eye of the beholder' perspective but also gives Tom's Peter the darkness that had been missing even after Tony Stark's death." Spider-Man: No Way Home follows the story of Tom Holland's Peter Parker after his identity is revealed by JK Simmons' J Jonah Jameson at the conclusion of the movie Far From Home.