Spider-Man: No Way Home Could Be Tom Holland's Last MCU Film; Sony Plans To Connect Its Movies To MCU?

Tom Holland's upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home has been the centre of attention with all the fan theories and speculations taking the internet by storm. However, an old report by Looper had speculated that Sony, who owns the rights to the web-slinger actually plans on connecting its movies to the MCU.

Fans also have been excited about the possibility that Sony's Spider-Man cast Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire are joining the upcoming MCU movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. However, Andrew and Emma Stone from The Amazing Spider-Man franchise have both denied being part of the Marvel project. But it still does not mean that Sony's other movies based on Marvel comics will not join the MCU in the future.

Sony's newest Venom franchise has made many nervous for the future of Tom Holland's Spider-Man and technically, the rights to the character still belong to Sony and not Disney or Marvel. Even the head of Sony Pictures Amy Pascal agrees that their partnership was unique in the history of Hollywood.

In a media interaction before the release of Spider Man: Homecoming, Pascal had said, "One of the things that I think is so amazing about this experience is that you don't have studios deciding to work together to make a film very often. In fact, it may never happen again-after we do the sequel."

The comment quickly led to people believing that Spider-Man was out of MCU and returning to Sony. While the web-slinger is on loan to MCU, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige had described Homecoming as "a Sony Pictures production of a Marvel Studios film."

While the deal is a win-win situation for every studio involved, when it comes to the web-slinger's solo outings out of MCU, rights still remains with Sony. Reportedly, Tom Holland has a contract of six films with Marvel as the superhero. He has already been a part of five films including, Civil War, Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Far From Home and will be seen in the upcoming film No Way Home.

Marvel has not confirmed any Spider-Man films after Phase four either. However, there have been no reports confirming or speculating if this will be Tom's last film as the web-slinger. If Sony plans on continuing to holding on to the rights for Spider-Man, the best way to do so would be extending the spidey universe with spin-offs and anti-hero franchises like Venom.

Fans are not ready for another reboot from Sony as The Amazing Spider-Man had stumbled at the box office while MCU's Captain America became one of the biggest releases in the same year. However, Venom starring Tom Hardy did well at the box office in 2018 and also has created quite an interest for the sequel set to release this year- 2021.

Sony is yet to confirm its plans to join hands with Marvel or what will happen to the web-slinger after No Way Home. The only way forward for Marvel to keep Tom Holland as their Spider-Man and Sony to make more films is to go the multi-verse path, which was already introduced by Sony with an animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018).

Despite Andrew Garfield saying that Marvel did not reach out to him for No Way Home, fans have their hopes up on seeing a cameo from him and Tobey Maguire. Notably, Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland and Zendaya will release on December 17, 2021.