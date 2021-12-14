Spider-Man No Way Home Critics Review: Tom Holland's Superhero Flick Impresses Global Audience
The early reviews for Tom Holland's Spider-Man No Way Home are in and the critics have given a thumbs up to the superhero flick that has been helmed by Jon Watts. The movie is all set to be released in India on December 17 according to the latest reports, the advance booking for the film has shattered all records. Here is taking a look at what some critics have to say about the movie that will trace the adventures of the web-slinger after his true identity was exposed by Mysterio in the last film, Spider-Man: Far From Home.
Variety's Peter Debruge writes, "a clever meta-adventure." He further added, "audiences who've tuned out [of the 'Spider-Man' films] along the way will be rewarded for giving this one a shot." Film critic Nick Schager called it the "MCU's best Spidey movie by a mile."
IGN's
Amelia
Emberwing
stated,
"perfect
harmony
of
a
Saturday
morning
cartoon
and
the
deep
drama
that
we've
come
to
expect
from
these
epics."
Variety
editor
Clayton
Davis
said,
"#SpiderManNoWayHome
has
a
beginning,
middle
and
an
end.
I
like
those
three
elements.
Tom
Holland
and
Zendaya
are
good
at
making
me
believe
they
are
those
characters.
The
special
effects
look
real.
I
liked
the
fights.
I
had
a
lot
of
fun.
This is how I review Marvel movies now."
Rotten Tomatoes' Erik Davis said, "I can confidently say #SpiderManNoWayHome is THE BEST live-action Spider-Man movie. A thrilling & emotional end to the "Homecoming" trilogy, but also a smart, fun & exciting tribute to 20 years of Spider-Man movies. Both hilarious & heartbreaking, I honestly loved every second." Talking about Tom Holland's act in the movie as the titular character, Davis added, "Tom Holland is terrific in #SpiderManNoWayHome - my favourite performance of the trilogy. His Spidey battles are epic (the stuff w/ Willem Dafoe is especially frightening), and his journey as Peter Parker has this great balance of humour & hardship. He grows up a lot in this one."
Gizmodo's Germain Lussier wrote about Spider-Man No Way Home saying, "Spider-Man: No Way Home is immensely satisfying. You'll cry happy tears, sad tears, and cheer in the theatre. The middle gets a little clunky cause there are so many characters but the third act is so dynamic, fun and powerful, it more than makes up for it. #SpiderManNoWayHome."
Talking about the movie, it also stars Zendaya who will be reprising her role as MJ. While Jacob Batalon is back as Ned Leeds, and Marisa Tomei is Aunt May, Jon Favreau is returning as Happy Hogan and Benedict Wong is Wong from Shang-Chi and The Legend Of The Ten Rings. It will also star Tom Hardy's Venom in a black spiderman costume, along with the lead villains of the film including Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin, Electro played by Jamie Foxx in a new look and Sandman.