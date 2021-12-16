Spider-Man: No Way Home Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

Spider-Man: No Way Home led by Tom Holland finally released in India on December 16, 2021. The release also marked Marvel's first global release since the pandemic started in 2020. The film backed by Sony and Marvel is a sequel to the MCU Spider-Man franchise starring Tom Holland. No Way Home aka Spider-Man 3 follows Peter Parker after his identity has been released at the end of Far From Home.

Spider-Man No Way Home Critics Review: Tom Holland's Superhero Flick Impresses Global Audience

As fans were still enjoying spoilers from the film, unfortunately, within a few hours of its release the film made it to leak sites online. Spider-Man: No Way Home is not the first film to fall victim to piracy, several releases from 2021 like Venom 2, Black Widow, No Time To Die, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings along with The Conjuring: Devil Made Me Do It, The Quiet Place 2, Cinderella, Free Guy have also leaked on Indian sites in English.

Coming back to the film, No Way Home has some of the biggest collaborations MCU has seen since Avengers. The film not only brought back all the villains from the previous Spider-Man franchise led by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Macguire but also gave all of them a fitting end with Tom Holland coming on top as the original spider-man from comics that belonged in the MCU.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Review: Tom Holland Is The Last Thing You Will Notice, MCU Does Not Disappoint

No Way Home had garnered quite the praise from critics and fans alike. Filmibeat's review for the film by Sanyukta Thakare read, "Spider-Man: No Way Home delivers more than promised. Marvel has been hush-hush about the fan theories but there is more to the film. With the sinister six (5) at the centre stage, Jon Watts not only explores the 'evil is in the eye of the beholder' perspective but also gives Tom's Peter the darkness that had been missing even after Tony Stark's death."

"Spider-Man: No Way Home is meant to be watched, by fans of any and all Spider-Man franchise. The films may not satisfy the need for cinematic art but it will fill the gaping hole lack of good MCU felt in the last two years." it added.