Spider-Man No Way Home: Producer Amy Pascal Reveals More 'Spider-Man' Movies Will Be Made By Marvel And Sony

Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man No Way Home is all set to hit the theatres on December 17, 2021, and fans are waiting with bated breath for the same. However, much to their happiness, producer Amy Pascal further revealed that there may be more Spider-Man movies featuring Holland from the Marvel and Sony collaboration. The producer stated that this will not be the last Spider-Man film that they will be directing with Marvel.

Talking about the same with Fandango, Amy Pascal said, "This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel - [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie. We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go on to the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies."

According to a news report in The Hollywood Reporter, Sony shares a strong equation with actor Tom Holland and Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios but the trio do not have any immediate plans for another Spider-Man trilogy. Spider-Man No Way Home will be followed the previous franchise movies namely Spider-Man Homecoming and Spider-Man Far From Home. Spider-Man Far From Home had reportedly earned $1.1 billion globally and had become Sony's highest-grossing movie.

The news report further stated that Sony has made five Spider-Man movies in totality that was helmed by directors Sam Raimi and Marc Webb. Sony and Marvel Studios had revealed their new deal in the year 2019 that allowed Tom Holland to star in one more Spider-Man movie, thus completing his trilogy. Meanwhile, talking about Spiderman: No Way Home, the movie is rumoured to star Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. According to a new leak from the upcoming trailer of the film, the former Spiderman are all set to return in the upcoming MCU film.

The frame shared by some fan clubs on Instagram shows Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland alongside Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire on a boat mid-fight. The frame also confirmed previous leaks showing Andrew filming with a green screen. The fan clubs also suggested that Garfield and Maguire may appear at the end of the movie.