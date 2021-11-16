Spider-Man No Way Home: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon Tease Trailer Release With Reaction Video

Earlier this week, Marvel Studios revealed the release day Spider-Man: No Way Home's trailer. Now, just 24 hours before the release, Tom Holland dropped a video teasing with his reaction to the upcoming trailer. Tom watched the trailer for the first time with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.

In the video, Tom can be seen sitting on a couch with co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. Tom reveals they will be watching the trailer for the first time. He said, "Hi guys, we are about to watch the new trailer." Jacob says, "I am quite nervous actually." They start watching the trailer and freak out in excitement. Towards the end, Jacob can be heard saying, "People are gonna go crazy when they see that bit."

Take a look at the video,

Many fans commented on the video. One fan sarcastically said, "If you zoom in on the reflection of their eyes you can see that spider-man will in fact make an appearance in the film." While another one said, "Damn. I am teased enough."

Spiderman: No Way Home will be Tom's third solo Spider-Man film, and his sixth overall appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to reports, this will be his final solo release in MCU.

The film has also been making headlines due to the theories of the previous Spiderman actors making appearances in the film. Despite an evident leak, the makers are yet to confirm the same. The film will also star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.

Directed by Jon Watts, Spiderman: No Way Home is led by Tom Holland, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, and Marisa Tomei. Written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers the film is produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will hit the theatres on December 17.