      Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer Leaks Online, Tom Holland Says 'You Ain't Ready'

      Earlier this morning, August 23 ​Twitter blew up when many claimed to have watched the Spider-Man No Way Home trailer. The news came minutes after Tom Holland posted an Instagram story saying that the fans are not ready.

      Minutes after the leak took place, the studio began retracting the videos shared on social media. However, many had watched the trailer by then and shared textual descriptions of the same. The MCU fans have been urging the studio to release the trailer for months.

      A few pages on Instagram and other portals are still hosting the leaked trailer. The video reportedly seems like it's a recording of a mobile screen, on which the trailer is being played. The trailer also has a massive watermark across the screen which can be seen being played on someone's Instagram story.

      The Spider-Man star Tom Holland is known for giving away spoilers but, the leak did not happen from the actor's account. Tom reportedly is at a wedding with a rumoured girlfriend and co-star Zendaya. Realising the actor did not cause the leak led to a meme fest on social media along with many speculating the situation at Marvel headquarters.

      Take a look at some reactions,

      The last film in the series, Spider-Man Far From Home, ended on a cliffhanger as Peter Parker's identity as Peter Parker was exposed by Mysterio. Currently, MCU is basking in the success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings starring Simu Liu, Awakwafina, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Leung. Before Spider-Man: No Way Home's releases on December 17, Angelina Jolie starter Eternals will hit the big screens on October 28.

      Story first published: Monday, August 23, 2021, 15:49 [IST]
      X