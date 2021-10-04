Spider-Man No Way Home: Venom 2's Post Credit Shows Tom Hardy Joining Tom Holland?

Tom Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home is all set to surprise fans with a new crossover. While there are reports of the film featuring a crossover between all three Spider-Man's a new report has said that another Sony's franchise will be joining the film.

Sony recently released the sequel to its hit film Venom in the US. Venom: Let There Be Carnage's post-credits scene has fans excited about Venom's meeting this comic-boon nemesis Spider-Man. According to reports, at the end of the film, the makers have hinted that Venom has, perhaps, travelled across the multiverse.

The post-credit scene also hints that Sony and Disney future franchises are all set to co-exist and work together. Earlier this month, We Got This Covered also reported that Tom Hardy's Venom will not be limited to the movie.

Tom Hardy had also opened up about joining Tom Holland and said, "I think you can't do a Venom story without knowing Spider-Man is in the mix. He's somewhere. But we all know there's a big constellation of events, you know, that need to move and operate around. As grown-ups, we have to go, 'Okay, we wait.'"

Tom Hardy added, "We wait for those planes to land and when they land, we'll see if we can get on one but until then we focus on the task at hand which is Venom 2. But it's always in the back of our minds, you know? 'When do I get to eat the Spider-Man?'"

Coming back to the end credits of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the clip reportedly shows Eddie Brooke (played by Tom Hardy) and the alien symbiote Venom watching the news telecast of J.K. Simmons revealing Spider-Man's true identity: Peter Parker, which is also the same clip playing in the end credits scene for Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Venom 2 is all set to release in India on October 14, 2021.