Star Wars: Ahsoka: Natasha Liu Bordizzo Signed In To Play Sabine Wren

Disney Plus series Star Wars: Ahsoka has tapped actor Natasha Liu Bordizzo to play a pivotal part in the show. According to Deadline, Bordizzo will be taking on the character of Sabine Wren, which first appeared in the Star Wars Rebels animated series. Sabine Wren is a young Mandalorian warrior and graffiti artist, Imperial Academy dropout and a former bounty hunter with expert knowledge of weapons and explosives.

Star Wars: Ahsoka, featuring Rosario Dawson in the lead, is a spin-off from the streaming platform's hit series The Mandalorian. Dawson will reprise her role of Jedi Knight survivor Ahsoka Tano in the limited series after making the character's live-action debut in The Mandalorian.

The character of Ahsoka Tano was first introduced in animated show Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

Star Wars: Ahsoka comes from Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau, the team behind Disney Plus’ The Mandalorian. Filoni will write the series and executive produce it along with Javreau.

Actor Hayden Christensen will also return to play Anakin Skywalker in the show. Plot details are currently under wraps.

