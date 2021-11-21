Star Wars: Ahsoka: Natasha Liu Bordizzo Signed In To Play Sabine Wren

Disney
Plus
series
Star
Wars:
Ahsoka
has
tapped
actor
Natasha
Liu
Bordizzo
to
play
a
pivotal
part
in
the
show.
According
to
Deadline,
Bordizzo
will
be
taking
on
the
character
of
Sabine
Wren,
which
first
appeared
in
the
Star
Wars
Rebels
animated
series.
Sabine
Wren
is
a
young
Mandalorian
warrior
and
graffiti
artist,
Imperial
Academy
dropout
and
a
former
bounty
hunter
with
expert
knowledge
of
weapons
and
explosives.
Star
Wars:
Ahsoka,
featuring
Rosario
Dawson
in
the
lead,
is
a
spin-off
from
the
streaming
platform's
hit
series
The
Mandalorian.
Dawson
will
reprise
her
role
of
Jedi
Knight
survivor
Ahsoka
Tano
in
the
limited
series
after
making
the
character's
live-action
debut
in
The
Mandalorian.
The
character
of
Ahsoka
Tano
was
first
introduced
in
animated
show
Star
Wars:
The
Clone
Wars
and
Star
Wars
Rebels.
Star
Wars:
Ahsoka
comes
from
Dave
Filoni
and
Jon
Favreau,
the
team
behind
Disney
Plus’
The
Mandalorian.
Filoni
will
write
the
series
and
executive
produce
it
along
with
Javreau.
Actor
Hayden
Christensen
will
also
return
to
play
Anakin
Skywalker
in
the
show.
Plot
details
are
currently
under
wraps.
Watch
this
space
for
more
on
the
Star
Wars:
Ahsoka
series.