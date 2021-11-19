Steven Spielberg’s 'West Side Story' To Release In India On Dec 10

Hollywood filmmaker Steven Spielberg's much-awaited film West Side Story is set to hit Indian theatres on December 10, the makers announced on Friday. The film is an adaptation of the famed 1957 Broadway musical of the same name.

Penned by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner, “West Side Story” tells the classic tale of fierce rivalries and young love in 1957 New York City. The film, after being delayed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be released theatrically by 20th Century Studios both in India and the US.

Taking to Instagram, 20th Century Studios, shared the new release date of the movie.

20th Century Studios shared the new release date on Instagram, announcing the film will be in theaters December 10.

The movie stars Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Josh Andres Rivera, Ana Isabelle, Corey Stoll, Brian d’Arcy James and Rita Moreno.

West Side Story is produced by Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger and Kevin McCollum.