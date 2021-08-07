The Suicide Squad Star Joel Kinnaman On Rape Accusations: It Was Consensual, Now It's An Attempt To Extort

The Suicide Squad actor Joel Kinnaman has filed a restraining order against a model who has accused him of rape. The actor in an Instagram post revealed that his decision came after the communication with the model escalated to threats.

Joel in the statement revealed that he had 'consensual sex' with the model in 2018 when he was single. However, she has not perceived threats to the safety of his loved ones as she allegedly demanded money from him and threatened to accuse him of non-consensual sex in public.

On the other hand, the model took to her Instagram page and accused the actor of rape. She also shared screenshots of conversations with him and his manager.

The actor in a now deleted post said, "While it is mortifying and scary to come forward about all of this, what feels worse is enduring the escalating daily threats of physical harm to me and my loved ones and threats to go to the press with fabricated, vile rumours unless I agree to a list of demands that includes money, Hollywood connections, helping to secure a work visa, a verified Instagram page, a Wikipedia page, a photo shoot with Sports Illustrated, an additional $400,000 for an apartment and more. And so, I want to share the facts with you, honestly and directly."

Kinnaman revealed that after he started dating someone else, that he cut off all contact with her but the model became increasingly hostile. He shared ​that the threats were made on July 25 when he had a conversation with the model. After admitting their encounters were consensual, she allegedly said, "Do you know how much money I would get and how famous I would be if I went to the press?"

He had concluded the post by saying, "I want to be VERY clear so there is no misunderstanding: I stand by all victims of sexual assault. That is not what occurred here. This was consensual sex. And now it is an attempt to extort."

On the work front, Joel Kinnaman was last seen as Colonel Rick Flag in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. He is expected to reprise his role in the sequel as well.

For women in distress help available at, Central Social Welfare Board -Police Helpline: 1091/ 1291, (011) 23317004; Shakti Shalini- women's shelter: (011) 24373736/ 24373737; All India Women's Conference: 10921/ (011) 23389680; Joint Women's Programme: (011) 24619821; Sakshi- violence intervention center: (0124) 2562336/ 5018873; Nirmal Niketan: (011) 27859158; JAGORI: (011) 26692700; Nari Raksha Samiti: (011) 23973949; RAHI Recovering and Healing from Incest. A support centre for women survivors of child sexual abuse: (011) 26238466/ 26224042, 26227647.