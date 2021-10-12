Superman Comes Out As Bisexual In Upcoming Comic, Author Says 'Not A Gimmick'

DC has confirmed that in the upcoming fifth issue of Superman: Son of Kal-El, Jon Kent, the son of original Superman Clark Kent and journalist Lois Lane is bisexual. Jon Kent in the comic falls for Jay Nakamura, a male reporter.

Issue five of the comic book is set to release on November 9, 2021. Writer Tom Taylor in an interview from Melbourne, Australia, opened up about the same and said, "It's not a gimmick."

"When I was offered this job, I thought, 'Well, if we're going to have a new Superman for the DC Universe, it feels like a missed opportunity to have another straight white savior," he said.

The news came out on National Coming Out Day, which is observed on October 11. Tom said, "We didn't want this to be 'DC Comics creates new queer Superman. We want this to be 'Superman finds himself, becomes Superman and then comes out,' and I think that's a really important distinction there," reported Deccan Herald.

Talking about fans reaction to DC's announcement, he added, "I'm seeing tweets of people saying they burst into tears when they read the news, that they wished that Superman was this when they were growing up, that they could see themselves. People are saying for the first time ever they're seeing themselves in Superman - something they never thought was possible."

"I hope this isn't a headline in a few years time. I hope this isn't trending on Twitter. I hope this is just something about a person and good rep for everybody that that represents." Taylor concluded.

DC Comics has had different on-screen representations through the DC Extended Universe on the screen. Some of the upcoming films include The Batman starring Robert Pattinson, The Flash led by Ezra Miller, Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and more.