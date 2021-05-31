Tarzan Actor Joe Lara Passes Away Among Six Others In US Plane Crash

Joe Lara, best known for Tarzan: The Epic Adventures has passed away in a plane crash. According to a TMZ report, the 58-year-old actor was with his wife and a few others when the private jet crashed into a lake this weekend.

Reports revealed that the private jet, Cessna 501 headed towards Palm Beach, took-off on Saturday (local time) from Smyrna Airport just outside of Nashville. However, the plane plunged into Percy Priest Lake not too long after take-off.

Apart from Lara, his wife Gwen Lara who was a Christian diet guru also passed away in the accident. There were a total of seven people who were members of the Remnant Fellowship Church. Notably, Lara and Gwen have left behind three children.

According to WTVF, Elizabeth Hannah, Lara's daughter had sent a private message to the families of members who were on the plane in which she explained that the Cessna "had to go down for a controlled, quick landing."

Fire and other rescue crews were dispatched to the scene soon after the accident. The next morning authorities told TMZ that the passengers were killed in the accident. Reportedly, the all-night search operations took place after the accident and an investigation is underway to determine the cause behind the crash.

For the unversed, Lara was known for his portrayal of the iconic character Tarzan for a total of 22 episodes as the king of the jungle that aired between 1996 and 2000. He had also starred in a movie titled Tarzan in Manhattan.

Some of his other movies include Steel Frontier, Sunset Heat, Gunsmoke: The Last Apache, American Cyborg: Steel Warrior, The Magnificent Seven, Baywatch, Tropical Heat and more.