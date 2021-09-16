The Activist: Priyanka Chopra's Show To Be Retooled Into A Documentary, Makers Issue Apology After Backlash

Earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra announced a new show with CBS, Global Citizen and Live Nation titled The Activist. The show was set to pit several activists and public figures against each other in order to promote their causes on social media with the goal of securing the highest amount of funding to win the game.

However, the show garnered huge backlash from fellow celebrities as well as activists from all over the world, questioning wouldn't be better to donate the money to real charities than paying the stars. Now the makers have issued an apology along with a plan to change the five-episode format to a one-time documentary special.

According to Variety, The Activist which was supposed to feature Priyanka, Usher, and Julianne Hough as hosts will now be seen as a one time documentary following the real activists without the challenges or evaluations.

The statement announcing the change in the show's format said, "The Activist was designed to show a wide audience the passion, long hours, and ingenuity that activists put into changing the world, hopefully inspiring others to do the same. However, it has become apparent the format of the show as announced distracts from the vital work these incredible activists do in their communities every day. The push for global change is not a competition and requires a global effort."

"As a result, we are changing the format to remove the competitive element and reimagining the concept into a primetime documentary special (air date to be announced), it will showcase the tireless work of six activists and the impact they have advocating for causes they deeply believe in. Each activist will be awarded a cash grant for the organization of their choice, as was planned for the original show," the statement continued.

Global Citizen further apologised for hurting sentiments. In a separate statement, the producers said, "Global activism centres on collaboration and cooperation, not competition. We apologize to the activists, hosts, and the larger activist community -- we got it wrong. It is our responsibility to use this platform in the most effective way to realize change and elevate the incredible activists dedicating their lives to progress all around the world."