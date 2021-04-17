The Addams Family Star Felix Silla Passes Away At 84

Italian-American actor Felix Silla, widely known for playing the mysterious and hairy Cousin Itt on The Addams Family passed away at the age of 84. According to reports, he succumbed to pancreatic cancer after a long battle. Felix's 25th Century co-star Gil Gerard took to Twitter on Friday afternoon (ET) and confirmed the sad news.

Gil said he was sad to see his friend lose his cancer battle, but was glad to know that Felix is no longer suffering. The tweet read, "Felix died just a few hours ago and the only good I can draw from his passing is that he didn't suffer any longer. I will miss him terribly, especially the great time we had at our panels. Just him telling me to, go ' f ' myself."

Felix Silla born in Rome, Italy in January 1937, had moved to the United States in 1955. Before joining Hollywood he was a trained circus performer and toured with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Show. He was best known for his recurring role as the costumed character of Cousin Itt on the 1960s sitcom The Addams Family.

His skills as a tumbler, bareback rider and trapeze artist had often landed him stuntman roles. Some of his films include the 1963 comedy A Ticklish Affair, The Towering Inferno (1974) and Battlestar Galactica (1978). He also appeared in well-established franchises like Star Trek, and Star Wars: Episode VI, in which he played an Ewok.

Felix Silla is survived by his wife Sue and children Bonnie and Michael. The couple had tied the knot in 1965.

