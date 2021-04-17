The Batman: Robert Pattinson Not Happy With Zack Snyder's Justice League?

After the success of Zack Snyder's Justice League, fans have been campaigning for the return of the Snyderverse. While Ben Affleck is a beloved Batman, the DC Extended Universe already is working with Robert Pattinson for a new version of the Batman franchise. Now, reportedly, Ben Affleck's return has upset Robert Pattinson.

Turns out, DCEU is planning to star three distinctive Cape Crusaders in their own timelines. According to the latest reports, Ben Affleck will return as the superhero for The Flash standalone, which is set to follow Justice League. Meanwhile, Michael Keaton is also in talks with the studio for a completely different project in the same universe.

Over the years, Batman's mask has been donned by many actors including Christian Bale, Michael Keaton to Ben Affleck. However, with fans already sceptical about Robert's portal as the Gotham city saviour, he will now have to simultaneously compete with two other actors who have been praised for the same role. According to We Got This Covered, Pattinson is not only upset with Ben Affleck's Justice League but also Michael Keaton who is reportedly set to reprise as Batman.

However, the actor claimed that he does not see Bruce Wayne as a superhero. He had said, "Batman's not a superhero. It doesn't count. You need to have, like, magical powers to be a superhero." Robert's portrayal of Batman has been controversial since its announcement. Reportedly, the film will see Bruce Wayne, not as the brooding grim vigilante but as a rich businessman with a family and personal stake in the city's safety.

The Batman helmed by Matt Reeves, is set to hit the big screens on March 4, 2022. The film also stars Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle and Catwoman, Paul Dano as Riddler and Colin Farrell Penguin.

