The Batman Trailer: Robert Pattinson's Batman And Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman Will Fight For Vengeance & Justice

The makers have unveiled a new trailer for the upcoming Matt Reeves' directorial The Batman starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role. While the previous teasers gave the spotlight to the villain Riddler, the new clips shared more glimpses about the bat and the cat.

The Batman: Robert Pattinson Not Happy With Zack Snyder's Justice League?

The new trailer shows the Batman teaming up with Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman. Apart from the two teaming up to fight the Riddler, the trailer also hints at their iconic foes to friends relationship. The video features clips of Batman and Catwoman in epic fight scenes and later working together.

While Robert had opened up about not building a buff body for the role, the actor did take his shirt off for a scene in the trailer showing off perfect abs. The clip also hints at a secret being hidden from Bruce Wayne which the Riddler and Alfred know. Meanwhile, vengeance and justice are what set to bring the Cat and the Bat together.

Take a look at the trailer:

The Batman: Matt Reeves Drops New Trailer At 2021 DC FanDome

Apart from the leading cast, we also get a glimpse of Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot aka the Penguin, and Paul Dano's Edward Nashton, aka the Riddler. The film also stars Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD's James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál, Andy Serkis as Alfred.

The Batman is one of the most anticipated films of 2022, will hit theatres on March 4.