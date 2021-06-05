The Conjuring 3 Critics Review: The Devil Made Me Do It Is Deemed As 'Most Well-Constructed, Terrifying' Film

The Conjuring 3 also known as The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It recently released in theatres in the US and on HBO Max's streaming service. The film based on the real-life case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson had been an awaited release all around the world.

The trailer had created quite a buzz for the release and fans have been excited to see Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprising their roles as the Warrens from the previous films. Directed by Michael Chaves, the film follows Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who claimed in court that he was under demonic possession when he committed a crime.

Despite the buzz around the film, it received a 61% rating on Rotten Tomatoes which is lower than the previous releases in the franchise. Here is a round-up of critics reviews of the film that is yet to release in India.

NYT's Lena Wilson praised the film calling it, "by far the most well-constructed, terrifying entry in the franchise. It is an excellently spooky work of fiction. It would be even better if it privileged ghoulishness over gospel." However, she noticed that The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, "relies all too heavily on that same bizarre evangelism."

Meanwhile, Owen Gleiberman of The Variety said he feels the movie "lacks that kinetic haunted-house element." He added, "It's the most somber and meditative and least aggressive of the Conjuring films."

Benjamin Lee of The Guardian is in favour of the latest Conjuring release and found it better than the previous films. He wrote, "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is a handsomely made return to form for a series that had been showing signs of fatigue. Delving into their questionable case files once again, this time has the Warrens (played again by Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson) dealing with one of their most heavily publicised battles with evil."

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was originally slated to be released in September 2020, but had to be pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Apart from Farmiga and Wilson, the film also stars Ruairi O'Connor (The Spanish Princess), Sarah Catherine Hook (Monsterland), and Julian Hilliard (The Haunting of Hill House) in pivotal roles.