The Conjuring 3 Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Films are slowly returning to theatres across India, and some of the recent anticipated releases include the Hollywood horror film The Conjuring: Devil Made Me Do It. The film was released in June 2021 in theatres in the US and on HBO Max's streaming service. However, post its Indian release, it has leaked online in HD quality for streaming.

The Suicide Squad, Conjuring, Mortal Kombat Set To Release In India, Warner Bros Announce New Release Dates

While several Hollywood releases made it to the internet earlier, The Conjuring 3 is now released in India in different regional languages as well. Meanwhile, from the 2020 release from the US, Justice League Snyder Cut to recent films like Disney's Cruella, Mulan, and Paramount's The Quiet Place 2 also leaked on Indian sites in English.

Coming back to The Conjuring 3, the film is based on the real-life case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson who claimed in court that he was under demonic possession when he committed a crime. Directed by Michael Chaves, the film saw Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprise their roles as the Warrens from the previous releases of the franchise. It also stars Ruairi O'Connor (The Spanish Princess), Sarah Catherine Hook (Monsterland), and Julian Hilliard (The Haunting of Hill House) in pivotal roles.

Post its release in the US, the film received a lot of love for the casting and the direction. NYT's Lena Wilson praised the film calling it, "by far the most well-constructed, terrifying entry in the franchise. It is an excellently spooky work of fiction. It would be even better if it privileged ghoulishness over gospel."

She confessed that The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, "relies all too heavily on that same bizarre evangelism."

The Conjuring 3 Critics Review: The Devil Made Me Do It Is Deemed As 'Most Well-Constructed, Terrifying' Film

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was originally slated to be released in September 2020, but had to be pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic but has finally made to Indian theatres in several languages.