The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Trailer Explores The Trial That Shocked Ed & Lorraine Warren

Warner Bros. recently dropped the first full-length trailer for the upcoming horror film from The Conjuring franchise. The third instalment starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga back as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren follow a real-life murder trial of Arne Johnson. Titled The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do, the film is set to release on June 4, 2021.

The film follows Ed and Lorraine Warren as they sought to prove the innocence of the first person who claims demonic possession while pleading not guilty in court. Johnson was accused of killing his landlord, Alan Bono, in Connecticut back in 1981.

In the trailer, Ed can be seen saying that while the court acknowledges the existence of God, it should also accept the existence of the Devil and Satan. The clip gives a glimpse of several spine chilling events including murder and unknown evil that shocked the Warrens, despite their long history with paranormal investigations.

Take a look at the trailer,

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It was originally slated to be released in September 2020, but had to be pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is now set to release both on the big screen and on HBO Max for one month on June 4.

James Wan, who created the successful franchise in 2013, returns as producer while Michael Chaves has taken over the directorial duties. Apart from Farmiga and Wilson, the film also stars Ruairi O'Connor (The Spanish Princess), Sarah Catherine Hook (Monsterland), and Julian Hilliard (The Haunting of Hill House) in pivotal roles.