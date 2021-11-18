The Crown Season 5's Prince Charles AKA Dominic West's Real Life Son Senan All Set To Play Teen Prince William

The Crown Season 5 has been grabbing several eyeballs for its stellar star cast and die-hard fans cannot wait for it to release soon. While the makers have already revealed that Imelda Staunton will be taking over the role of Queen Elizabeth from Olivia Coleman while Elizabeth Debicki will be stepping into Emma Corin's shoes to play Princess Diana, it was also revealed that actor Dominic West will be replacing Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles. Now the latest development is that Dominic's son Senan is all set to play the teenage Prince William.

According to a news report in The Daily Mail, the 13-year-old has managed to impress the casting agents through his audition tape, thus landing the role. Senan will be essaying Prince William during his adolescent years and will appear in the final few episodes of the season. The news report further mentioned that Senan sent his audition tape through his agent just like anyone else despite his father landing a pivotal part on the show.

The Crown: Fans Can't Keep Calm As Elizabeth Debicki Is Spotted Filming In Princess Diana's Revenge Dress Look

While Senan will be playing the teenage Prince William, child actor Timothee Sambor will play the childhood version of the Prince. It will now be interesting to witness the real father-son duo play reel father and son on the show. Apart from Senan, Dominic West is father to Dora (15), Francis (12), Christabel (5) with his wife Catherine Fitzgerald. He also has a 23-year-old daughter Martha with his ex-girlfriend Polly Astor.

The Crown Season 4 Twitter Review: Netizens Can't Stop Watching The Netflix Show

The news report had stated that the makers of The Crown Season 5 had sent out the role description for the auditions that read as, 'A boy aged between 13 and 15 years old to play 13-year-old Prince William in the next series... talented, intelligent and sensitive boy who can rise to the challenge of playing this famous character alongside leading British acting talent.' Talking about the upcoming season, it will deal with highly controversial issues surrounding The Royal Family like Princess Diana's 1995 interview, Prince Charles and Princess Diana's divorce and ultimately the Princess Of Wales' tragic demise. The other new additions to the cast include actor Jonathan Pryce who will be playing Prince Phillip while actress Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret.