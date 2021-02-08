The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Trailer: Captain America's Two Best Friends Sam & Bucky Join The Big Leagues

Marvel has finally released the trailer of MCU's awaited web show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The makers released the trailer during the Super Bowl on Sunday (February 7) and surprised fans. The new two-minute-long video has fans waiting in excitement for the long-awaited show.

The series was supposed to be the first MCU show for Disney+ Hotstar, but the production was delayed due to the pandemic. According to reports, the six-part series will follow the events that take place in Avengers: Endgame. Sam and Bucky aka, Falcon and Winter Soldier have to come together and fill in for Captain America's loss.

Streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar shared the trailer of the much-awaited web series on their official Twitter handle. The tweet read, "Are you ready? Watch the brand-new trailer for @MarvelStudios' The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and start streaming the Original Series March 19 on #DisneyPlus. #FalconAndWinterSoldier."

Take a look at the trailer,

The clip shows the two come together to take on new missions as a pair. However, the two don't have a great relationship from the get-go. An agent can be seen counselling the duo to improve their relationship as working partners. The trailer also gave a glimpse of Agent Carter's niece, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter.

Sam and Bucky can be seen taking potshots at each other while the action-packed trailer gives a glimpse of what can be expected from the MCU show. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan have reprised their roles as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes from the film series. Helmed by Kari Skogland, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, also stars Daniel Bruhl as Zemo and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

The series is all set to release on March 19, 2021.

