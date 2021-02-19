'The Fat Boys' Rapper Prince Markie Dee Passes Away At 52

Prince Markie Dee, one-third of the famous '80s hip hop group The Fat Boys, has died. He passed away on Thursday at age 52. The cause of his death has not been released.

Born as Mark Anthony Morales on February 19th, 1968, the Brooklyn native was also a prolific songwriter later in his career and hosted a radio show named The Prince Markie Dee Show on SiriusXM’s Rock the Bells station.

Louis Gregory, the Fat Boys group manager confirmed the news of his demise and paid tribute to the late rapper on his Twitter account. He wrote, "Forever in my Heart. Prince Markie Dee was more than a rapper; he was one of my very best and closest friends. My heart breaks today because I lost a brother. I’ll always love you Mark and I’ll cherish everything you taught me. Tomorrow is your birthday, swing my way big bro.”

Morales along with Darren Robinson (the Human Beatbox) and Damon Wimbley (Kool Rock Ski) formed the Fat Boys group in 1983. The group popularized beatboxing and their fourth album, 'Crushin,’’ went platinum in 1987. But after the group split in 1991, Morales moved on to a solo career and releasing his debut album 'Free’ in 1992. He also penned numerous songs, including some of Mary J. Blige’s first hits and on albums from Drake, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande among many others.

