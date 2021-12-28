The King's Man Trailer: 20th Century Studios India Unveils The Hindi & English Trailer Of Awaited Release

The
movie
that
is
set
to
release
in
January
2022,
is
based
on
the
comic
book
"The
Secret
Service" by
Mark
Millar
and
Dave
Gibbons,
a
story
of
a
collection
of
history's
worst
tyrants
and
criminal
masterminds
who
come
together
to
plot
a
war
to
wipe
out
millions.
One
man
must
race
against
time
to
stop
them.
Directed
and
story
by
Matthew
Vaughn,
the
screenplay
is
by
Matthew
Vaughn
&
Karl
Gajdusek.
'The
King's
Man' stars
Ralph
Fiennes,
Gemma
Arterton,
Rhys
Ifans,
Matthew
Goode,
Tom
Hollander,
Harris
Dickinson,
Daniel
Brühl,
with
Djimon
Hounsou,
and
Charles
Dance.