    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      The King's Man Trailer: 20th Century Studios India Unveils The Hindi & English Trailer Of Awaited Release

      By
      |

      Ahead of the much-awaited prequel - The King's Man, 20th Century Studios India dropped the final redband trailer of the movie that puts the spotlight on the movie's motley crew of historical villains.

      The Kings Man,

      The King's Man Trailer: Matthew Vaughn's Spy Film Prequel To Release In Cinemas SoonThe King's Man Trailer: Matthew Vaughn's Spy Film Prequel To Release In Cinemas Soon

      The movie that is set to release in January 2022, is based on the comic book "The Secret Service" by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, a story of a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds who come together to plot a war to wipe out millions. One man must race against time to stop them.

      English Trailer

      Hindi Trailer

      Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man in theatres near you on 14th January, 2022.

      The Batman Trailer: Robert Pattinson's Batman And Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman Will Fight For Vengeance & JusticeThe Batman Trailer: Robert Pattinson's Batman And Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman Will Fight For Vengeance & Justice

      Directed and story by Matthew Vaughn, the screenplay is by Matthew Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek. 'The King's Man' stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

      Comments
      Read more about: the kings man
      Story first published: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 11:20 [IST]
      Other articles published on Dec 28, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X