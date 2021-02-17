The Mandalorian: Gina Carano Reveals She Found Out About Being Fired From Star Wars Show Through Social Media

Gina Carano who recently has been making headlines for controversial posts on social media, said she learned that she was no longer a part of The Mandalorian the same way the world did, through social media.

The actress during an interview earlier this week said that she spotted the news online. "I found out through social media, like everyone else, that I had been fired," she added.

Carano reportedly was fired from the Star Wars series after posting and reposting a string of controversial messages. She had compared being a political conservative in America to being Jewish in Nazi Germany. In another post, she had also mocked people for wearing masks. This is not the first time, Gina has been called out for sharing controversial posts. Earlier in 2020, she talked about election fraud.

Gina also claimed that she had been reprimanded by the makers for her comments in the past. The actress also revealed that she was left out of promotions for the Disney+ hit. For those unaware, Gina can be seen playing Cara Dune, one of the recurring characters in the two season-long show.

Recalling the incident after not listing her personal pronouns in her Twitter bio as "beep/bop/boop", she said, "Earlier on last year before The Mandalorian came out, they wanted me to use their exact wording for an apology over pronoun usage. I declined and offered a statement in my own words."

"That was heart-breaking, but I didn't want to take away from the hard work of everyone who worked on the project, so I said OK. That was the last time I was contacted about any type of public statement or apology from Lucasfilm," she added. Carano has been a part of over seven episodes since the show premiered in 2019.

For the unversed, Disney while firing Gina, had widely distributed a statement that read, "Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."

After Disney's statement, she was reportedly dropped by United Talent Agency as client and Toy manufacturer Hasbro has also confirmed that it would no longer offer Carano's Mandalorian action figure.

