The Matrix Resurrections Global Box Office: Film Nabs $9 Mil Overseas, Promising Numbers Expected In India

Keanu Reeves-starrer fourth instalment, The Matrix Resurrections, is a highly anticipated film of the year. The movie will be premiering on December 22 in India. According to reports, the film has already got a release in limited markets including Russia, Japan, Thailand.

The Matrix Resurrections is set to release in domestic markets like US and Canada on December 22, a week before Christmas. The film will also be available to stream on HBO Max on the same day in selected countries. Meanwhile, overseas the film has already earned $9.2 million in seven territories with grosses over 8% ahead of Eternals and over 12% ahead of Tenet

However, for India, the film will see a complete theatrical release for now. The film starring Priyanka Chopra has been one of the most talked-about Hollywood releases for the season. With the example Spider-Man: No Way Home has set, Matrix 4 too is expected to perform well in major cities in India.

According to Box Office Pro, the film is projecting a three-day opening of between $35 and $50 million, since the movie's first three days will be during the week rather than a weekend. Meanwhile, the numbers are expected to grow over the first weekend with a total domestic gross of between $95 and $135 million worldwide.

Apart from Chopra and Reeves, the film will also bring as Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity alongside a new cast of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, and many more actors are going to appear in the movie.

The film takes place twenty years after the last release, i.e., The Matrix Revolutions. The trailer shows now living under the identity of Thomas A. Anderson in San Francisco, with a therapist who is prescribing him blue pills.

While he happens to cross paths with Trinity, both have forgotten about each other. Neo who was known as the saviour is then offered red pills by Morpheus which opens his mind to the Matrix. He then joins hands with Trinity to take down the Matrix, which is now stronger, more secure and far more dangerous than ever before.