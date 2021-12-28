The Matrix Resurrections: Keanu Reeves Talks About Possibility Of Another Matrix Sequel

Keanu Reeves recently returned as Neo from The Matrix franchise for the fourth instalment titled, The Matrix Resurrections. The sequel returned with a new part after 21 years since the first film of the franchise hit theatres. Recently when the cast was asked if they would return for a fifth part, to which Keanu said he would happily become Neo once again.

In a recent interview with The Empire Magazine, the actor admitted that he feels like The Matrix Resurrections is the final movie of the franchise. Talking about the possibility of return, he added, "I don't believe so. If I had to cast a ballot- No, not a ballot, a vote. I would say that Lana would not do another Matrix."

However, Keanu's co-star Carrie-Anne Moss who plays Trinity, added, "We thought that about this one too." Keanu then added, "If she invites us again- I'm sorry, I spoke for you again! If she invites me again, I'm in."

For the unversed, The first film in the franchise titled The Matrix was released in 1999. The overwhelming success of the film led to two sequels being shot back-to-back and released in 2003. All three films were directed and written by the Wachowski sisters. Lana Wachowski eventually wrote the script for the fourth film and even brought back some of the original cast members including Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss.

The Matrix Resurrections also stars Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra and Purab Kohli.