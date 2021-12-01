The Matrix Resurrections: Priyanka Chopra Essays The Role Of Sati In The Film

Priyanka Chopra's intriguing poster from The Matrix Resurrections had sent fans into a frenzy and had also led them to wonder about her character in the film. The actress could be seen sporting a unique two-knotted hairdo along with wearing a tight-fitting black corseted top and baggy orange pants in the poster of the movie. Now the same poster was also shared in Korean wherein their caption revealed that Priyanka is playing the character of Sati in the movie.

The poster was shared on the official Instagram page of Warner Bros Korea wherein they used the hashtag of 'Sati' to describe Priyanka Chopra's character. The caption that was written in the Korean language was translated to be stating, "Sati #Priyanka Chopra Foretelling the root of action!" #Matrix Resurrection colourful character posters released #Matrix #Lana Wachowski #IMAX release in December." Take a look at the same.

Talking about the character of Sati in the Matrix plotline, she has been put under the Oracle's care in the third movie of the franchise. The trailer had furthermore shown Priyanka Chopra waiting for Keanu Reeves' Neo at a cafe while reading the book 'Alice In Wonderland.' This may suggest that The Sky Is Pink actress' character from the movie will be donning the hat of the new oracle and will be sending Reeves' character in a new endeavour.

The Matrix Resurrections Trailer: Keanu Reeves Returns As Neo In The Matrix, Priyanka Chopra Is The New Oracle

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra's character from the movie that of Sati had featured in the film The Matrix Revolutions as a child and Priyanka will now be essaying the adult version of the character. It was shown in the earlier movie that the child was believed to be playing an important role in the future of humans and machines. Well, this may surely increase the fans' excitement to see The White Tiger actress as Sati in the movie now.

Priyanka Chopra And Keanu Reeves' The Matrix: Resurrections Trailer Released At CinemaCon

Talking about Matrix Resurrections, it also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul Mateen, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Lana Wachowski. It is the fourth movie of the Matrix franchise. The movie is all set to be released on December 22, 2021.