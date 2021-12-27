The Matrix Resurrections Worldwide Box Office: Keanu Reeves's Film Earns $69 Million In 76 Markets

Keanu Reeves's latest release The Matrix Resurrections has been making waves with its global box office collection. According to Collider, the film has reportedly collected $69.8 million globally since its release on 22 December in 76 markets including the United States, Canada, Japan, Russia, the United Kingdom, France, India, Mexico and more.

Notably, The Matrix Resurrections had a hybrid release along with HBO Max in limited countries which has affected its collection along with the MCU's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is still marking a steady growth.

While fans had been excited to see Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their roles and Neo and Trinity, along with a Priyanka Chopra as Sati, the film has also received mixed reactions from critics across the world. The Matrix Resurrections has reportedly bagged a 65% score on Rotten Tomatoes which still leaves hope for the film with the fanbase of the original trilogy.

Directed by Lana Wachowski, the film stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Jonathan Groff. Notably, The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth part of the sci-fi film series and is released almost 20 years after the iconic Matrix trilogy.