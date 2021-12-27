The Matrix Resurrections Worldwide Box Office: Keanu Reeves's Film Earns $69 Million In 76 Markets

Keanu
Reeves's
latest
release
The
Matrix
Resurrections
has
been
making
waves
with
its
global
box
office
collection.
According
to
Collider,
the
film
has
reportedly
collected
$69.8
million
globally
since
its
release
on
22
December
in
76
markets
including
the
United
States,
Canada,
Japan,
Russia,
the
United
Kingdom,
France,
India,
Mexico
and
more.
Notably,
The
Matrix
Resurrections
had
a
hybrid
release
along
with
HBO
Max
in
limited
countries
which
has
affected
its
collection
along
with
the
MCU's
Spider-Man:
No
Way
Home,
which
is
still
marking
a
steady
growth.
While
fans
had
been
excited
to
see
Keanu
Reeves
and
Carrie-Anne
Moss
reprise
their
roles
and
Neo
and
Trinity,
along
with
a
Priyanka
Chopra
as
Sati,
the
film
has
also
received
mixed
reactions
from
critics
across
the
world.
The
Matrix
Resurrections
has
reportedly
bagged
a
65%
score
on
Rotten
Tomatoes
which
still
leaves
hope
for
the
film
with
the
fanbase
of
the
original
trilogy.
Directed
by
Lana
Wachowski,
the
film
stars
Carrie-Anne
Moss,
Priyanka
Chopra,
Jessica
Henwick,
Yahya
Abdul-Mateen
II,
and
Jonathan
Groff.
Notably,
The
Matrix
Resurrections
is
the
fourth
part
of
the
sci-fi
film
series
and
is
released
almost
20
years
after
the
iconic
Matrix
trilogy.