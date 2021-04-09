The Met Gala Set To Return In September 2021, Report Claims Amanda Gorman May Host

The Met Gala, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is all set to return in 2021.

The 2020 ceremony was compensated with a virtual celebration where celebs like Julia Roberts, Priyanka Chopra and Amanda Seyfried showed off their throwback looks from home. However, a Page Six report revealed that the ceremony will be making a return on September 13, 2021.

Vogue's Oscars of Fashion traditionally takes place on the first Monday of May. However, due to the surging cases of the virus, the event has been postponed. But with vaccine drives under way, the organisers are hoping that life will have returned to something closer to normal by September 2021.

A source also told the tabloid that it won't be on the first Monday of the month as the date is already occupied by Labor Day. The insider added, "Even Anna Wintour can't change a federal holiday," and hinted that the theme for the night will be celebration of America and American designers.

The source also revealed that poet Amanda Gorman and CFDA chairman Tom Ford could act as host for the Met Gala this year. For the unversed, Amanda Gorman, a poet and activist is the 23-year-old breakout star of President Biden's inauguration. She also appeared on the cover of Vogue magazine's May issue.

The black-tie affair, which is one of the biggest nights in the fashion industry is known to raises funds for Met's Costume Institute. The usual guest list includes celebs like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, CAA's Bryan Lourd and others.

The 2021 awards season including Grammys, Golden Globes has made successful attempts at hosting ceremonies in person as well as hybrid. However, it is unclear if the event will take place in person, in multiple locations, virtual or in a hybrid fashion.

