The Suicide Squad Box Office: DC Movies Heading For A 27 Million Dollars Opening In US

The Suicide Squad's opening weekend collection in North America has seen a disappointing start. According to Forbes, the film's debut has been lower than expected, with currently on track for earning $26.5 million domestic for America and $72.2 million global earings.

The film written and directed by James Gunn was expected to earn over $30 million from North America and $70 million worldwide. Despite positive reviews, fewer theatre screens and low footfall due to the pandemic has given a serious blow to the film's box office collection.

While it grossed $12.2 million on the first day, the film currently has only been released in selected markets, including the US and India on August 5. The film saw an early release in the UK on July 30, collecting $6.70 million on the opening night.

The US release was also accompanied by a release on HBO Max, driving more audience away from the big screen, with an already limited audience due to its R-rating. However, with more theatres re-opening around the world, the makers could break even with the film's cost with totally worldwide earnings.

Given the film's budget of $185 million, the numbers don't seem that impressive. Other R-rated comic book releases that had an outstanding box office collection include, Deadpool ($863 million), Deadpool 2 ($865 million), Joker ($1.074 billion) were budget had less than half of The Suicide Squad's cost, - $58 million, $110 million and $65 million respectively.

Jeff Goldstein, distribution chief for Warner Bros., acknowledged the recovery is taking longer than anyone hoped. "We always knew the ramp-up would be two steps forward and one step back," Goldstein said. "But when we're living it, it's not great. I think avid moviegoers have returned to theatres, and they show up the first night and through the weekend," Goldstein said.

"But what we're not seeing is the casual moviegoers - those who were interested and would have gone in a pre-pandemic context. Right now, they're not quite there," he added.

The Suicide Squad stars Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney reprising their role as Amanda Waller, Harley Quinn, Rick Flag, and Captain Boomerang. Meanwhile, other new DC comic book characters introduced are Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Alice Braga as Sul Soria, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Michael Rooker as Savant, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Flula Borg as Javelin and more.