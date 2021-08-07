The Suicide Squad Box Office: James Gunn's Film To Earn $70 Million Globally Over The Weekend

James Gunn's DC comic book film, The Suicide Squad released on August 5 in India as well as in the US. The film had already been released in the UK on July 30, now box officer reports have revealed that the film is close to earning 70 million globally over the weekend. Deadline reported that the film has earned 30 million dollars from North America alone.

The film is expected to give a jolt to the box office since news of the delta variant had affected the ticket sales. The film is yet to release in several markets all over the world. It opened to $4.1 million in Thursday night previews in the US, while the film had earned $6.70 million on the opening night in the UK.

The Suicide Squad was expected to open with $30 million during the weekend but the numbers have proved to be double the estimate. The amount is reportedly the biggest for an R-Rated movie during the pandemic.

The film received highly positive reviews from fans and critics alike, it has scored 92 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Apart from the cast, James's direction, screenplay and comic timing has garnered much praise.

Written and directed by Gunn, the film stars Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney as Amanda Waller, Harley Quinn, Rick Flag, and Captain Boomerang respectively.

Some of the new characters introduced in the trailer include Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Alice Braga as Sul Soria, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Michael Rooker as Savant, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Flula Borg as Javelin and more.