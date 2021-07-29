The Suicide Squad Early Review: Critics Call James Gunn's Film A Miracle Blockbuster

The latest DC movie, The Suicide Squad recently premiered for industry audiences before its official release on July 30. While the premiere made headlines for the giant Starro statue in London, the film has been making headlines for positive reviews. The film also scored a near-perfect score of 98 per cent at review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

The film directed by James Gunn is set to be a soft reboot of the 2016 release Suicide Squad. While the film received a lot of love from the audience, the sequel has set higher expectations. The film is set to bring back Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, and Jai Courtney return in their roles of Amanda Waller, Harley Quinn, Rick Flag and Captain Boomerang, respectively.

Some of the new characters introduced in the trailer include John Cena as Bloodsport, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Alice Braga as Sul Soria, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Michael Rooker as Savant, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Flula Borg as Javelin and more.

Critics have been praising the film for Gunn's contribution to the franchise. Financial Times' Leslie Felperin wrote in her review, "A film considerably more entertaining than its predecessor, retaining the cold draught of bleakness that blows through the best of the DC Universe but with the visual brightness and romantic yearning that makes Gunn's work pop."

Meanwhile, Daily Telegraph (UK)'s Robbie Collin said that the film has seen a drastic improvement than the previous version, and added, "You almost - almost - feel sorry for the earlier version: it's dazzlingly colourful and riotously crass, but also emotionally alive. The secret ingredient is writer-director James Gunn, who was hurriedly drafted by Warner Bros during his temporary exile from Marvel in 2018, over some tasteless jokes tweeted years beforehand."

Discussing Film's Andrew J Salazar said that James Gunn's film is a miracle of a blockbuster, "The Suicide Squad is an undeniable milestone, not just for DC films but for big-budget entertainment in its current state. "

Time Out's Dan Jolin praised Gunn for his wicked sense of humour and "evident affection for his characters who, though not so endearing as his Guardians of the Galaxy, are a hoot to hang around with."

According to Rotten Tomatoes, The Suicide Squad is the best-reviewed DC movie ever. The James Gunn directorial has also proved to be the best-reviewed film in the superhero genre followed by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with a 97 per cent score in 2018.