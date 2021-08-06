The Suicide Squad Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download In HD Quality

James Gunn directorial The Suicide Squad was released on August 5 in theatres across India. While selective theatres have reopened fans were excited for the film's release on the streaming platform HBO Max. However, within hours of the film's release, it has leaked online in HD quality for streaming.

The Suicide Squad starring Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, John Cena, Sylvester Stallone, Viola Davis was an anticipated DCEU release this year. However, this is not the first time, a big release has been leaked online within hours. From 2020 release Justice League Snyder Cut to recent films like Disney's Cruella, Mulan, Paramount's The Quiet Place 2 and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, which didn't even release in India has already been leaked.

Coming back to The Suicide Squad, the film's early reviews suggested that the gory film will be well received that the audience. The film is a sort of reboot that was introduced in 2016's hit release Suicide Squad. The reimagined version of the anti-heroes brought in Idris Elba as Bloodsport instead of Will Smith's Bloodshot. Viola Davis' character Amanda Waller also recruits Bloodsport the same way by threatening his daughter.

The film's antagonist Starro has caught the eye of the audience since a giant statue was build for the film's premiere in London. The ensemble for the movie also features David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Alice Braga as Sul Soria, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Michael Rooker as Savant, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Sean Gunn as Weasel, and Flula Borg as Javelin.

The film follows the new team as they trek through a jungle while facing militant adversaries and guerrilla forces. The Squad is said to be on a search-and-destroy mission as Colonel Rick Flag and Amanda Waller tracking their every movement.