The Suicide Squad's Special Trailer Gives A Sneak-Peek At Idris Elba's Bloodsport

The makers of DC's new The Suicide Squad have released a new trailer giving an insight into Idris Elba's character, Bloodsport. While fans have been upset about the reboot and Will Smith's exit from the franchise, they have been equally excited about Idris Elba joining the team.

First introduced in 2016's hit release Suicide Squad, the reboot is set to show director James Gunn's reimagined version of the anti-heroes. The new trailer also gives a glimpse at other plot points and characters. It also shows how Viola Davis' Amanda Waller recruits Bloodsport by threatening his daughter.

In the rest of the trailer, we also get to see what the Suicide Squad is up against and what the starfish project is going to be. The clip gives a better look at a big action sequence featuring Starro, a giant starfish-shaped monster, towards the end. We also get a few clips focusing on Gunn's irreverent humour, the other characters including Margot Robbie, John Cena, Nathan Fillion and more.

Take a look at the trailer,

The ensemble for the movie also features David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Alice Braga as Sul Soria, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Michael Rooker as Savant, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Sean Gunn as Weasel, and Flula Borg as Javelin.

Gunn had reportedly signed up to write and direct the DC film back in 2019, after he was fired from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 by Disney and Marvel. However, after much campaigning by fans and the cast, Gunn is set to return to directing MCU films.

Notably, The Suicide Squad is slated for an August 6 release in theatres and on the HBO Max streaming service. DCEU is also gearing up for releases like Black Adam, Shazam 2, The Flash, The Batman, Aquaman 2 and more until late 2022.