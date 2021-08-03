Money Heist Season 5 Trailer: Professor Is Captured By Sierra, Lisbon Heads The Squad

The much-awaited trailer of Money Heist Season 5 Part One was finally released on Monday (August 2). The trailer was definitely worth the wait as it promises one some adrenaline rushing action-sequences, a sense of vengeance as never seen before and also some interesting flashbacks. The trailer begins with things looking not so rosy for the Professor and his gang.

While the Professor has been captured by Alicia Sierra who is seemingly leaving no stone unturned to torture him, the gang is still reeling over the unfortunate demise of Nairobi. However, Lisbon has now joined the gang in the Bank of Spain and is ready to take charge in the Professor's absence. The couples Rio-Tokyo and Denver-Stockholm seem to be going steady amidst all the high-octane drama. The trailer also shows an extremely 'satisfying' scene of Tokyo lashing out some punches on Gandia who was the man responsible for Nairobi's death. Take a look at the trailer.

The trailer also showcases some flashback sequences including Berlin and his ladylove Tatiana and Tokyo and her now-deceased boyfriend who was killed by the police officials. This only hints that these plotlines may be linked to the present storyline. However, amidst all of this, the main premise includes that the squad is ready to battle it out with the army that is ready to attack them from outside the bank.

Money Heist Creator Reveals There Are No Plans For Season 6 Or Spin-Offs, Says 'I'm Tired'

Money Heist: Netflix To Make Korean Version Of The Hit Spanish Series

Season 5 of Money Heist will be releasing in two parts. While the first part will be out on September 3, the second part will be releasing on the OTT streaming platform Netflix on December 3. This will mark the final season of the show that is also known as La Casa De Papel in Spanish. The synopsis of the season reads as 'The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn't have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they've faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.' The show stars Álvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Itziar Ituño, Najwa Nimri, Jaime Lorente, Miguel Herrán, Esther Acebo and Pedro Alonso in the lead roles.