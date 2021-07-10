Thor Love And Thunder: Taika Waititi Says The MCU Film Is So Wild That ‘It Shouldn't Be Made'

Taika Waititi, who revived the Thor franchise in Marvel Cinematic Universe, is all set to make new records with the next instalment Thor: Love And Thunder. The filmmaker has surprised fans with the 2018 release Thor: Ragnarok, leading to high expectations from the new release.

While speaking to Empire Magazine, he said that fans should expect the Norse god and Avengers' upcoming film to be radically different than the last one. Back in June 2021, when the team wrapped up the film, Waititi had shared a picture with Thor star Chris Hemsworth on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there's me and @chrishemsworth who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy."

"This film is the craziest thing I've ever done and I'm honoured to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022," he finished.

Taika Waititi 'Reprimanded' By Marvel Over Viral Pics With Rita Ora & Tessa Thompson

Explaining his post about the film, he told the magazine, "Well, just between (me and) you and the readers, I've done some crazy shit in my life. I've lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it's the craziest film I've ever done."

Clarifying why he called the movie "crazy", he added that what he's created "shouldn't make sense." According to the director, the Marvel movie has so many details it was hard for them to include them all. He said, "If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn't make sense," he said.

"It's almost like it shouldn't be made. If you walked into a room and said, 'I want this and this and this.' Who's in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you'd never work again. Maybe I won't after this," he added.

Thor: Love and Thunder Wraps Up Production, Chris Hemsworth Says 'See Ya In Cinemas'

The Oscar-winner also revealed what the fans can expect from the new Thor film, and said, "There'll be far more emotion in this film. And a lot more love. And a lot more thunder. And a lot more Thor, if you've seen the photos."

Thor: Love and Thunder will see Hemsworth reprising his role as the Avenger, alongside Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Christian Bale as villain Gorr the God Butcher, and Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, who will become the female Thor.

According to the pictures from the sets, Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt and Russell Crowe are also set to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, which will release in theatres on May 6, 2022.