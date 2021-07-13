Timothée Chalamet Makes A Stylish Presence At The Cannes Film Festival

Hollywood sensation Timothée Chalamet made a stylish presence at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor attended the occasion for the premiere of his film The French Dispatch. However, he made sure to make heads turn with his chic style statement.

Timothée Chalamet was seen sporting a silver and gold metallic suit designed by Tom Ford. The Call Me By Your Name actor paired up the same with a white shirt and matching boots. He completed the look with black glares. The actor also took to his social media handle to share some stunning pictures of himself from the occasion. He captioned the same stating, "I don't pop molly" along with a smiling face emoji. Take a look at the same.

Timothée Chalamet was joined by his The French Dispatch director Wes Anderson at the Cannes Film Festival. His other co-stars from the movie namely Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Benicio Del Toro, Owen Wilson and Adrien Brody were also present at the occasion. The movie will mark Wes Anderson's directorial venture after a brief sabbatical, his last movie being the 2018 film Isle Of Dogs. The movie is scheduled to release on October 22, 2021.

In a recent interaction with GQ, Wes Anderson spoke about how he knew that Timothée Chalamet was the right choice for The French Dispatch. The director spoke about the A Rainy Day In New York actor stating, "I had seen Timmy in Lady Bird and Call Me by Your Name, and I never had the inconvenience of ever thinking of anybody else for this role even for a second. I knew he was exactly right, and plus: He speaks French and looks like he might actually have walked right out of an Éric Rohmer movie."

On the work front, Timothée Chalamet will also be seen in the film Dune. The release date of the movie was recently pushed to October 22, 2021. It has been helmed by Denis Villeneuve and also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Oscar Issac, Dave Bautista and others in the pivotal role. It is an adaptation of the 1965 novel of the same name by author Frank Herbert.