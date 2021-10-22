Timothée Chalamet Reveals Zendaya's Celebrity Crush Is Rumored Boyfriend Tom Holland

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Dune. The two have been known to have a perfect friendship and recently they put their relationship to test with a BFF text hosted by Buzzfeed.

After guessing each other's birthdays, middle names, favourite snacks, the duo was asked about each other's celebrity crushes. when Timothée teased Zendaya by quickly blurting out her beau Tom Holland's name. "Easy, Tom Holland," he says with a slight smirk.

Meanwhile, Zendaya also teased him in her own say, she said, "Aw, man. I don't actually know... Maybe that's a secret... on purpose." Take a look at the video,

Notably, Zendaya and Tom Holland, who have been working together for five years in MCU's Spider-Man franchise, are rumoured to be dating. Earlier this year, the two were spotted kissing in a car at a LA traffic stop and have continued to gush over each other on social media. They have also attended weddings together during the pandemic and were often spotted out and about in LA.

However, the two have not confirmed or denied the dating rumours. Earlier, Zendaya opened up about spending time with the British actor and what she loves most about him. "[Tom is] a fun time. Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat," she told InStyle.

Coming back to Dune, the film based on a book series of the same name, is set in the far future and follows Paul Atreides, part of the noble House Atreides, who are thrust into a war for the dangerous desert planet Arrakis.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the film stars an ensemble cast including Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Chang Chen, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.